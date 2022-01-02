Raymond L. Kirpes, 86, of Dubuque died peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021, at Luther Manor with family by his bedside.
Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. The family request that mask be worn when attending the visitation and service
Ray was born August 28, 1935, to Lorentz and Catherine (Pfohl) Kirpes in Key West, Iowa. In 1949 Ray went to live with his uncle and aunt, Louis A. and Genevieve (Dunbar) Pfohl in Dubuque upon the death of his parents. He graduated from Loras Academy in 3-1/2 years, finishing in the top 10% of his class while also participating in ROTC. He graduated from Loras College in 1957.
While in high school Ray started working at Pfohl’s Inc. in 1949, which was founded, owned, and operated by his uncle, Louis A. Pfohl. Little did Ray know, but that apprenticeship started him on his lifetime career of interior window decorating. Ray became known around town as “Mr. Pfohl.” He eventually owned Pfohl’s Inc., retiring 60 years later. Pfohl’s Blinds, Draperies & Shades continues today through Ray’s youngest son, John (Liz) Kirpes.
Ray met the love of his life Norma Jean Kern at Dubuque Savings and Loan where she worked. They were united in marriage May 9, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, IL, and made their home in Dubuque. As a young man, Ray was in the Army Reserves, enjoyed hunting squirrels, and raising his family. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity, where he was a Cub Scout Committee member. He also was a member of the Nativity parish guild and co-chaired two parish festivals. When bingo started at Nativity, Ray was one of the original bingo callers, doing this for over 15 years every Monday night. He enjoyed playing card games, particularly euchre, with family and teaching the next generation. Ray always believed that education was key to anyone’s future. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to go to college. Upon retiring Ray could often be found at Sunshine having coffee with friends in the mornings.
Ray is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Kirpes, and seven children: Martha (John) of Ann Arbor, MI; Steven (Irma) of Edinburg, TX; Paul (Lori) of West Des Moines, IA; Roger (Christine) of Cedar Rapids, IA; Anne (Jack) of Maple Grove, MN; James (Theresa) of Cedar Rapids, IA; and John (Liz) of Dubuque; 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by three sisters, Loretta Dawkins of Dubuque; Jeanette Drenckhahn of Weaver, MN; and Patricia Kirpes Zwack of Dubuque; and one brother, Robert Kirpes of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Hilby, Irene Barth, and Helen Bell Naber, and two brothers, Joseph Kirpes and Charles Kirpes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Family Catholic Schools, the Church of the Nativity, Sisters of St. Francis (Dubuque), Hospice of Dubuque, and Luther Manor.
Ray’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.