LANCASTER, Wis. — Joan Marie Sheehan (Hammer), age 70, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021, at Sebring Assisted Care in Madison, WI, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Joan was born on December 23, 1950, in Shullsburg, WI, to Elmer and Margaret Hammer. She was the youngest of five daughters.
Joan married Tom Sheehan on April 8, 1972, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. Joan had very fond memories of growing up in Shullsburg. She was proud of the community and cherished her many friendships. Joan later settled in Lancaster, WI, to raise her family, and thoroughly enjoyed the community in which she lived with her husband Tom for 45 years.
Joan was the brightest light in every room. She was a very loving, caring, and compassionate wife. Her children loved her dearly and treasured her tremendous patience and grace. Joan greeted everyone she met with a warm smile and a friendly conversation. She was a member of Homemakers and enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry and St. Clement Church functions. She worked over the years at various places, including the Grant County Register of Deeds and Land’s End. Joan always looked forward to her annual trips to Washington, D.C., and New York City. She held a special place in her heart for all God’s creatures and her many pets over the years filled her life with joy. She was a remarkable person.
The family would like to thank Joanne Johll, the staff at Sebring Assisted Care, and Agrace Hospice for the care they provided Joan during her illness.
Because of Joan’s love for the Catholic Church and Joan’s compassion for animals, please send any memorials to St. Clement Catholic Church, 135 S Washington, Lancaster, WI 53813 and the Grant County Humane Society, 222 Roosevelt St., Lancaster, WI 53813.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Tom; her three children, Jesse Sheehan (Rachel Schmit), of Sycamore, IL, Angela (Abdel) Rachidi, of Middleton, WI, and Hillary Sheehan, Madison, WI. She had four grandchildren, Omar, Ali, Jamil and Amina Rachidi. Joan is also survived by three loving sisters, Patricia Mullen, Shullsburg, WI, Donna Schardt, Freeport, IL, and Kay Gile (Mike), Hazel Green, WI, in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret Hammer; sister, Helen Page; brothers-in-law, Curt Page, Eugene Mullen, and Jerry Schardt, in addition to her father- and mother-in-law Norman and Rosemary Sheehan.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, WI, with Father William Vernon presiding. The services will be livestreamed on Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Shullsburg, WI. A celebration of life will be held for Joan at a later date, which will be published.
Martin-Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory are completing funeral arrangements, 1234 S. Madison Street, Lancaster, WI. Please share your memories of Joan at: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.