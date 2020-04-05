EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Richard H. “Dick” Carroll, 74, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at a later date (to be announced), at which time full military honors will be accorded. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Father Peter Snieg officiating. Burial was in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Dick was born on September 14, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Joseph and Matilda (Beck) Carroll. He graduated from Cascade Aquin High School in 1963 and received his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Loras College, where he also ran cross country.
Dick proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War stationed on the U.S.S. Oriskany. He married Patricia “Pat” Aird on December 17, 1971, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service for over 20 years before retiring in 2006.
Dick was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and relatives, fishing, and he loved watching old Western movies.
Dick was a proud family man. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pat; four children, Tina Robey, Woodstock, Ill., Tara (Dennis) Beitzel, Epworth, Iowa, Travis (Kristin) Carroll, of Rockton, Ill., and Tyler (Laura) Carroll, of Belvidere, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Noah, Kaleb, Wesley, Shane, Amber, Brayden and Evan; and siblings, Robert Carroll (Lena), of Henderson, Nev., Jeanne Kennedy, of Berwyn, Ill., JoAnn (Steve) Hosch, of Epworth, Iowa, Jim (Mary) Carroll, of Dubuque, and Allan Carroll, of Brooklyn, Md.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Matilda; and a brother-in-law, Michael Kennedy.
Dick’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care and support they provided Dick and the family.
