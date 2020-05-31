NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Eldon Walter Fruehling, 74, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Memorial services are pending at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Eldon was born June 24, 1945, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the son of Erwin and Fern Fruehling. Eldon graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Judy Glass on June 27, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Eldon was part owner of F & G Trucking, worked for Hawkeye Ready Mix, and drove part-time for Lou Somerville during the winter, when he and his wife Judy saw a lot of the country. He then retired from Wendling Quarries.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise (Terry) Carpenter, of Anamosa, IA; son, Howard (Tia) Fruehling, of Center Point, IA; grandchildren, Hailey Fruehling, of Center Point, IA; Kaitlyn (Brennan) Henderson, of Center Point, IA; and great-grandchild, Oaklynn Jae Henderson; along with his loving dog Batman. Also surviving are siblings Gerald and Sandy Fruehling, of Aurora, CO, Conrad Fruehling, of Marion, and Steve and Martha Fruehling, of Cedar Rapids.
Eldon was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; and parents, Erwin and Fern Fruehling.
Memorial donations may be directed to Camp Courageous or the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Finley Hospital and Unity Point Home Care Services for their tender loving care given to Eldon.
Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.