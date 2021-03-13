Joan Marie Genz, 56, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 10, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 1 p.m. Please remember to wear your face mask and it is requested by the family that you dress casual. In honor of Joan, the family will be wearing Chicago Bears, Cubs or Iowa Hawkeyes attire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.
Joan was born on July 1, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Ann (Kegler) Genz. She graduated from Hempstead High School in 1983.
Joan loved and was well loved by her family and friends. She was very involved with helping with nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She would often host sleepovers for any child who wished to stay. They would watch movies, eat popcorn, play and stay up late. You had to watch where you walked at night to avoid stepping on a child.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, along with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She rarely missed a game whether it be in person or on TV. She loved spending time with her long-time friend Sherry Bailey, and they remained close when Sherry moved away. She also loved to go kayaking with her brother and his wife and really enjoyed watching the wildlife.
Joan worked as a bindery crew leader at Woodward Printing for 33 years; and she enjoyed volunteering for the Quarter Century Parties held yearly for employees.
She had her fur baby, Angel, who was near and dear to her heart.
Joan is survived by her brother, Don (Janet) Genz, of Dubuque; sisters Sharon Koster, of Dubuque, Jane (Jim) Bakey, of Sherrill, IA, Julie (Tom) McDonald, of Dodgeville, WI and Patricia (Todd) Miller, of Brooklyn, WI. Her nieces and nephews; Jill Becker, Jodie Koster, Kelli Jones, Kathi Riemer, Pete Genz, Jesse Bakey, Jenna Frederick, Travis McDonald, Britini Slaght, Cody Skahill, Jake Skahill, Ashley Miller, Ann Miller, and Christopher Miller; great nieces and nephews, Jayden, Erik, Jill, Logan, Mason, Ella, Joey, Julian, Myles, Aubrey, Anna, Caroline, Andrew, Lily, Lyla, Kylie, Rose, Tyler, Jaxon and Jake. Her longtime friend, Sherry Bailey, and her fur baby, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kim and Jenni; great niece Katie; and brother-in-law, Bob Koster.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Peggy, Jeanette, Megan and Diane; also, to MercyOne Cancer Center; Dr. Eric Engelman and his nurses for all their kindness and special care.
Joan was truly a blessing to our family and will be deeply missed. As Joan would often say “It is what it is”, “family, love, joy, faith, hope, peace”, and lastly “Love Always.”
Memorials may be given to MercyOne Cancer Center or Hospice of Dubuque.