EARLVILLE, Iowa — Heaven gained an angel when Gwen A. Benn-Schmitt, 70, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Masks will be required and social distancing should be observed.
Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. The services will also be streamed live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/_2PJREvgpeM.
Gwen was born June 24, 1950, in Manchester, the oldest child of Irvin and Marlys (Cordray) Noethe. She grew up in Dyersville and graduated from Beckman High School in 1968, and attended Capri Cosmetology School in Dubuque. She married Vernon Benn on June 13, 1970, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they built a home and had three children before his passing on April 19, 1985.
For many years Gwen worked at LeRoy’s Pizza Restaurant. In 2004, she began working at Clarke University as the head night cook.
On July 25, 2008, she married James Schmitt. Together they loved to travel the world.
Gwen was passionate about her family, cooking, music, gardening, traveling and enjoying her back yard.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Brenda (Tony) Kiefer, of Taopi, MN, Russell Benn and Brian (Danielle) Benn, both of Dyersville; three step-children, Jason (Ragen) Jacobs, Jeff (Beth) Schmitt and Amy (Terry) Recker; grandchildren, Taylor and Bailey Benn, Erin, Jeremy, Andrea and Amber Kiefer, Carter and Courtney Benn, and 11 step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren; siblings, Brian (Peggy) Noethe, Carol (friend Ron) Ludovissy, Wayne Noethe, Alice Noethe, Lee (Becky) Noethe; in-laws, Louis (Ruth) Benn, George (Linda) Benn, Karen (Dennis) Steffensmeier and Margie Benn, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Vernon; a brother, Ken Noethe; in-laws, Danny Benn, Loras Benn, Charles Benn, Tom Benn, Herb Benn, James Benn, Rosemary Harrington, Ruth Nurre, Frances Davidshofer and Steve Ludovissy.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.