MCGREGOR, Iowa — Karen J. Hallberg, 58, of McGregor, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor. A private family inurnment will take place.

Tags

Recommended for you