Paul F. “Yogi” Behr, 75, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Paul’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Paul’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Striking of the Four Five’s will be accorded by the Dubuque Fire Department.
Paul was born on December 19, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Cyril and Marie (Reavell) Behr.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Dubuque who attended Wahlert High School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1964. After school, he honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam. When he returned home, Paul went to work for Flexsteel Industries for 1½ years before joining the Dubuque Fire Department in 1969. Being a firefighter was his true passion and he would devote 31 years to the department until his retirement in 2001. Paul married the love of his life, Karen Wimer, on September 13, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. They were truly blessed with a son, a daughter and 51 wonderful years of marriage. Paul enjoyed staying active as was evidenced by his 60 years of membership with the YMCA. He developed an affinity for lifting weights in grade school and that love continued throughout his life. Everyone who knew him knew that Paul was a staunch Democrat and an avid Chicago Bears and New York Yankees fan. He reserved every Wednesday night for what he deemed “Chicago Night”, watching Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, keeping his Saturdays open for watching westerns. Paul was a simple man who often proudly stated that he was “lucky to have a great life, marriage and children”. His family was his pride and joy and he always made sure that each and everyone of them knew how important they were to him. We are deeply saddened at the sudden and unexpected loss of such a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, father-in-law and brother in our daily lives. The world was no doubt a better place because Paul was in it, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his wife, Karen Behr, of Dubuque; his children, Randy (Courtney) Behr, of Africa and Texas, and Tina (Cary) Daubenberger, of Dubuque; his five grandchildren, Ashley Hartig, Cody Hartig, Connor Hartig, Lucas Daubenberger and Jena (Adam) Best; a great-grandchild, Lochlan Best; his sister, Ann (Nick) Kean, of Dubuque; a niece, Lindsay (Pat) Seamer, of Bettendorf, Iowa; a nephew, Steve (Lauren) Kean, of Madison, Wis.; four great-nieces; his mother-in-law, Anna Mae Wimer, of Dubuque; and his in-laws, Darwin Wimer, of Henderson, Nevada, Joyce (Garry) Lucas, of Dubuque, Darryl Wimer, of Dubuque, and Linda (Rodney Clark) Reisdorf, of Davenport, Iowa.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, James Wimer; and 2 sisters-in-law, Sharon Wimer and Marilyn Wimer.
Paul’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of the Finley ICU for their kindness, compassion and the outstanding care they provided to Paul and their support of his family. We also want to thank our family at Behr’s for all of their support throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Paul’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Paul Behr Family.
