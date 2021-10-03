Mildred E. (Bartels) Russell, 101, died September 24, 2021, at ManorCare, Dubuque, IA following complications from a fall on Labor Day.
Visitation will be on October 11, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Milly was born in Lore (Dubuque County), Iowa January 25, 1920, the 8th child of Henry and Elizabeth (Fischer) Bartels. She attended the one room Lore School through eighth grade, moved on to Dubuque Senior High School (class of 1937), then attended Bayless Business College. She worked in Cedar Rapids for a time before moving to Washington, D.C. taking a position as a secretary at the Pentagon for the Department of the Army. On a vacation back to Dubuque, she met the love of her life, Donald Russell. They married on October 11, 1952, at the Wartburg Seminary Chapel.
Milly loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends and enjoyed a ‘goodie’ for herself anytime. She was involved in PTA at her children’s schools and belonged to numerous groups at St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. She participated in both women’s and mixed bowling leagues and enjoyed playing in a monthly euchre club for over 50 years. Among some of her favorite things were music from the Big Band era (especially Lawrence Welk), bird watching (cardinals in particular) and conversations with family and friends. She had a gentle spirit but loved having a good time and the simple things in life.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Wanda Dunn, son-in-law, grandson Alexander Dunn, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings — Raymond, Harold, Margaret, Frederick, Dorothy, Marian, and Melvin as well as her husband Donald and son Dale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Hospice of Dubuque, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, or St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank her doctors, nurses and staff of the Surgical Services Unit- 4 West at Mercy One, the nurses and staff at ManorCare, and members of her Hospice team for her care during the last three weeks. Many thanks to friends and family (especially Tom and Beth Simpson and Sister Paula Schwendinger) for their love and support through Milly’s final days.