Evelyn M. (Brant) Kaiser, 93, of Dubuque, passed away on June 17, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phillip Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at the church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live-stream of the funeral Mass will be on the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Evelyn was born on July 17, 1927, in Potosi, WI, the daughter of August and Elizabeth (Stohlmeyer) Brant. She married Vincent J. Kaiser on May 18, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, WI. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1997.
Evelyn worked in the food department for the Dubuque Community School District, serving in school cafeterias.
She belonged to #1282 court Dubuque CDA. She was a proud member of the Catholic Order of Foresters #228 for 73 years, and a member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Joanne Kaiser, of Dubuque, Jeff (Beth) Kaiser, of Dubuque, and Judy (Karey) Garringer, of Iowa City; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; sisters Rita Sedbrook, of Glen Haven, WI, and Jeanette (Bob) Brandt, of Kieler, WI; brothers, Joseph (Jacklan) Brant, of Potosi, WI, and James Brant, of Cuba City, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Latia; brothers, Clifford (Evelyn), Harold, Donald (Dorothy), Vince (Abby), Charles (Anne), Virgil (Teresa) (Jeannie), and twin brothers in infancy; in-laws, Jerry (Lucille) Kaiser, Sr. Helen Kaiser, Mert (Jane) Kaiser, Lillian (Joe) Salzmann, Esther (Fran) Busch, Don Sedbrook and Kathy Brant.
Evelyn wished to send a special thanks for the loving care from her two daughters, sister, brothers, and in-laws. Also, for special nieces and friends who were always there for her. A very special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jennifer F, Niki, Julie, Jan, and Peggy, and Luther Manor staff for the wonderful care they gave to Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.