WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our beloved Blanca Gutierrez Marcos, 82, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 14, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Blanca was born on June 10, 1938, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Nicanor and Blanca (Blanco) Gutierrez. She married Emilio Marcos on May 26, 1960. Later that year, Blanca fled Cuba with Emilio and their parents to escape communism.
Growing up, Blanca attended Assumption Academy in Miami, Florida; Ravenhill Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; La Universidad de Villanueva in Havana; and Pensionnat Florissant in Lausanne, Switzerland. She spoke fluent English, Spanish, and French, and frequently traveled abroad.
While in Havana, Blanca worked at the Canadian Embassy. After emigrating to the U.S. and settling in Dubuque, she first taught Spanish at Hempstead High School and then French at Dubuque Senior High School. She also earned a Master’s degree from Loras College. Blanca eventually made her way to Dallas, Texas, where she taught both Spanish and French at Hillcrest High School. She then moved to Florida in her later years.
Blanca was an extraordinary woman; always happy, a bit sassy, adventurous, and truly one of a kind. In our family she is lovingly referred to as Weeta.
Blanca is survived by her husband, Emilio; her four children, Emilio and Nancy (Spautz), Mimi, Anina and Roger McCarron, and Carmen and Jeff Vandeveer; her 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Noth), Gabrielle, Gail, Analise, Anina, Nicole (Zeller), Miller, Emmet, Katie and Ryan; her great granddaughter, Maxine; and two more great grandchildren who will arrive in 2021.
For the past few years, Blanca was cared for with love and dignity by the compassionate staff at MorseLife Health System in West Palm Beach, Florida. A private family memorial service will be held at her final resting place, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the MorseLife COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to protect seniors.