CASCADE, Iowa — Robert W. Otting, 90, of Cascade, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
The family will greet people from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Robert Otting family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will occur in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors afforded by Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born April 6, 1930, in Cascade, son of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On May 8, 1954, he was united in marriage to Jean Ann Leytem at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. Bob established Otting Body Shop in Cascade in 1960, and it has become a family business passed on to three generations.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years in Cascade. He also served on the former St. Mary’s Parish Council. Bob was also a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930 and a member of Cascade American Legion Post #528 for over 50 years. He also served as a Boy Scout Master of Troop 29 and mentored over 50 scouts.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also was an active man who loved to go dancing, roller skating and ice skating. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Aquin and Cascade High School sports fan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Ann Otting, of Cascade; five children, Mark (Barb) Otting, of Cascade, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, of Houston, Gary (Jenni) Otting, of Anamosa, IA, Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters, of Dubuque, and Robert (Rhonda) Otting Jr., of Illinois City, IL; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jerry (Joan) Otting, of Cascade, Rev. Loras Otting, of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Jean Otting, of Cascade, and Pat Furuseth, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dave Otting, on August 11, 2020; three brothers, Wilbur “Bill” Otting, James Otting and Donald Otting; three sisters, Rose Mary Otting, Elizabeth Woerdehoff and Joanne Otting; two sisters-in-law, Grace Otting, Madonna Otting-Tucker, Mary Leytem, Elaine (DJ) Meloy, and Kay (Leo) Heiderscheit; brothers-in-law, Arnold (Elmeta) Leytem, Jack (Lenore) Leytem, Joe (Lois) Leytem and Les Furuseth.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.