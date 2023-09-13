Michael Gerard Fessler passed away on September 8, 2023, at the age of 63 at Hawkeye Care Center.
Michael was born on October 1, 1959, in Iowa City, Iowa to Margaret Mary Fessler. He was adopted by Joseph and Mildred Fessler.
Michael graduated from Hempstead High School in 1977. He lived and worked in California for a number of years before relocating back to Dubuque where he resided until his death.
Michael worked as a maintenance supervisor at McGraw Hill until they closed. He worked in maintenance at the University of Dubuque retiring in 2021.
His passion was fishing, and he participated in many fishing tournaments throughout the years. He enjoyed teaching his son, John David, the joys of fishing and catching that BIG ONE.
Michael is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John David and Leslie Fessler; his two grandchildren, Ethan and Lauren Fessler; his brother, Joseph Alfred Fessler, of Galena, Illinois; his sisters, Carol Sharkey, of Dubuque; Sue (Sam) Deaver, of Asbury, Iowa; his cousin, Mary Jo Eigenberger (who he considered a sister); and his special friend, Cindy Fessler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Fessler; his sisters, Margaret Fessler and Ellen Coble Swansen; brother, Thomas Fessler; brother-in-law, Charles Sharkey; and his first wife Connie Fessler.
Services will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Hales Mill Road Dubuque, Iowa. (Hales Mill Road is closed for construction, take Springgreen Dr. to the Church.) The wake service will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the church, followed by a memorial service.
Cremation rites were accorded by Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and his nurse Nicole, and especially Cindy Fessler for all the care provided to Mike.