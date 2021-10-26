MONONA, Iowa — Clarence Haberichter, 85, of Monona, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at United Methodist Church in Monona, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you