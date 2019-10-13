TENNYSON, Wis. — Francis “Frank” W. Straka, of Tennyson, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born April 12, 1939, the son of Francis and Charlotte Straka, of Fennimore, WI. Frank graduated from Fennimore High School in 1957. He married Marla Stich, of Stitzer, on May 11, 1963.
Frank retired in 1995 after working for 36 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. He was involved in Boy Scouts and Cub scouts for over 20 years, the Potosi-Tennyson Lions club, Tennyson Village board and a member of St. Andrew-Thomas Parish. Frank loved to chat and meet new people and could make conversation with anyone.
An avid Green Bay Packer fan and season ticket holder, Frank and Marla traveled to many games over the years with friends and their boys, with family gatherings often scheduled around Packer games. Frank also enjoyed watching the Badgers and Brewers, but nothing compared to his love of watching his sons, and later, his grandchildren play sports, perform in musicals and concerts, be active in Boy scouts and achieve success. He loved to brag about his grandkids.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and kind wife, Marla; an infant daughter, Nadine; a son, Barry; and a sister, Katherine Moon.
Frank is survived by three sons: Brad (Shirley), of Potosi, and their sons, Allen (Rachel Gray) and Brian (Ashely Oberbroeckling) and their daughters, Bailey and Harlo, Brent (Angie) and their children, Jared and Madison, Bart (Dana) and their children, Evan, Caden and Rianna, both of Lancaster. Frank was beyond proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank is further survived by three sisters: Theresa Oberhauser, of Madison; Loretta Kelly, of Fennimore; Bernadette Rook, of Monona; his sister-in-law, Lorre Brown, of Fennimore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held today from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Holiday Gardens Event Center (101 Brewery Hollow Rd., Potosi, WI 53820). A private burial will be performed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a Frank Straka Memorial Fund has been established for the family. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.