Joyce Marie Henson, 74, of Dubuque passed away at home, Thursday, July 25, 2020 with family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Linwood Cemetery.
Joyce was born September 8, 1945 in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Powers) Brown. She attended St. Columbkille’s School and Wahlert High School.
Joyce met Dwight Henson, and they were married on April 24, 1970 at Sherrill United Methodist Church. This past April they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
She worked at Luther Manor and Mt. St. Francis where she loved her job and spending time with many of the sisters.
Joyce loved her family, being a mother, and spending time with her two daughters. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting her daughter in Denver, Colorado. Some of her favorite trips included an Alaskan cruise, trips to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas.
She loved animals and shopping on QVC and Amazon.
Joyce will be terribly missed because she had so much love to give.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight Henson, and daughters, Heather (John) Hackett and Shana Rose.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially her nurse Melissa, and her aides, Peggy and Julie.