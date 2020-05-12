HOPKINTON, Iowa — Janet K. Turnis Digmann, age 78, of Hopkinton, died peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Private family services will be held at this time. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alpha-1 Foundation, Delaware County Historical Society or Hopkinton Public Library.
Janet Kathryn Turnis was born June 23, 1941, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Frank J. and Mary Sherlock Turnis. Janet received her education at St. Paul Catholic School in Worthington, graduating with the class of 1959. She then went to work at the Monticello State Bank. Janet married Jack Digmann on June 22, 1961, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. The couple farmed near Hopkinton where they raised their family of 10 children. Janet was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Kensington Club. Janet was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving is her husband, Jack; nine children, Cathy (Wayne) McDermott, Dubuque, Cindy (Greg) Portis, Wheaton, IL, Doug (Regina) Digmann, Monticello, Carol Digmann, Colleen Digmann, both of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Lori) Digmann, Marion, Carla (Larquis) Sowell, Cary, IL., David (Jen) Digmann, Marion, Connie (Jim) Mochal, Cedar Rapids, 15 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ruth Turnis, Dubuque, Mary Frances Jasper, Hopkinton, Norma McDonnell, Monticello, and Rosie Heid, Hopkinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Paul Francis Digmann; and siblings, Phil, Bill, Mark, Dick and Betty Turnis.