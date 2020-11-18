ASBURY, Iowa — Judith “Judee” Perrone, 73, of Asbury, died Monday, Nov. 16, surrounded by those she loved most, following a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Judee was born on February 19, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Rebecca Mielas. She attended Kelvyn Park High School, in Chicago, and married her high school sweetheart, Bernie Perrone, on April 8, 1967.
Professionally, Judee began working as a legal secretary immediately following high school, and her career took her to a position as legal secretary for Crate & Barrel Corporation.
She loved home decorating, and was always known to have a catalog-worthy design sense and the perfect kitchen tool for any situation.
Judee believed that when plates were full, hearts were overflowing. Her signature dishes were always made with love and sought after for family gatherings. She was the ultimate party planner.
After moving to Asbury, Iowa, seven years ago, Judee got a part-time job at PierOne — and then came home with many decor items purchased with her employee discount!
Judee adored her family, especially her grandchildren, who always knew that “what happens at Nanna’s house stays at Nanna’s house.”
Left to honor her memory is her husband, Bernie; son, Jeff (Michelle) Perrone, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; daughter, Amanda (Michael) Cyze, of Peosta, Iowa; grandchildren, Delaney, Dylann, Zach and Teagan Perrone, and Lauren, Caitlyn and Benjamin Cyze.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Ryan Grace Perrone.
Judee’s family would also like to thank the doctors and staff at UW Health and Hospice of Dubuque for the outstanding care they provided.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Judee’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.