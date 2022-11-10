CUBA CITY, Wis. — Brady L. Heller, 12, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends and family may visit from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. Friends and family may also visit from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Brady was born on December 28, 2009, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Ben and Kristal (Czys) Heller. He attended St. Rose of Lima School in Cuba City.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.