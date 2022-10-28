DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thomas P. Nauman, age 81, of Davenport, passed away on October 12, 2022 at The Summit, Bettendorf. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November, 5, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Me and Billy, 200 W. 3rd Street, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Tom was born on February 21, 1941 in Madison, WI, to Cletus “Baldy” and Carolyn (Darrow) Nauman. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and then went on to receive his BA in Biology from Loras College in 1963. During his time in college he met the love of his life, Patricia Carney while she attended Clarke College. The couple married on June 13, 1964 in Ames where Patricia grew up. After marriage the couple moved to North Carolina where Tom attended and received his Masters Degree in 1966 from Wake Forest University. After graduation the couple moved back to Dubuque where Tom taught Biology at Loras College for a few years until starting Nauman Nursery & Ski Shop. In 1978 the family moved, built a home and started Nauman Sod Farm in Davenport and eventually expanded the business to the Iowa City area in 1992. They operated both locations until 2011 when they retired and moved to Ft. Myers, FL. In his earlier years Tom enjoyed flying, skiing and playing tennis, and turning to golf later in life. He also enjoyed boating and was adventurous enough to sail to the Virgin Islands to winter with his wife where he did charters for other guests. Survivors include his daughters, Kim Spear (Brent Marshall) of Dothan, AL, and Tracie (Mark) Tolbert of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Brandin Spear, Derek Galloway, Dylan Galloway, and Devin Tolbert; brothers, Chuck (Sandy) Nauman, and Mark (Mary) Nauman, both of Dubuque, and John (Kathy) Nauman of Chicago. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife Patricia on April 4, 2020.
