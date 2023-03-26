Lezlie A. Blum, Shullsburg, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg.
Nellie N. Bouzek, Prairie du Chien — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 27, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Ralph L. Cullen, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara J. Furlong, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Village Cooperative of Asbury Community Room.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Cecilia H. Hirsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Debra A. Kruse, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
David J. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Parish rosary service: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. March 27 at the church.
