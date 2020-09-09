HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — James F. McAuliffe, 74, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at UW-Madison Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page. Friends may call from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gratiot, Wisconsin. The family requests that all who attend wear masks and practice safe social distancing. We understand if you are unable to attend due to any health concerns.
Jim was born on October 3, 1945, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Francis and Charlotte (Harvey) McAuliffe. He graduated from Gratiot High School. Jim was a tool and die maker and retired from Dubuque Stamp.
Jim loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed traveling and watching NASCAR, as well as all Wisconsin sports. Jim was an avid collector of die-cast cars, baseball and football cards, and NASCAR memorabilia.
Survivors include his daughter, Denise (Valarian) Kohout, DeForest, WI; two step-sons, Thomas (Jodi) Johnson, Dubuque, IA, and John (Kasia) Johnson, Fulton, NY; two sisters, Cathy Mellenberger, Cuba City, WI, and Annette (Fred) Vick, Warren, IL; two brothers, Tim (Donna) McAuliffe, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and John (Judy) McAuliffe, Benton, WI; seven grandchildren, Carsen Kohout and Josh, Morgan (Cody), Lydia, Cole, Haiden and Grant Johnson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Paulson and Theresa Mau; and a brother, Allan McAuliffe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 3826 Riedner Ct., De Forest, WI 53532.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.