SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Brett Alan Muehleip, 66, of Shullsburg, Wis., and formerly of Galena, Ill., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, Wis.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where friends may gather after 10 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born on April 20, 1953, in Hazel Green, Wis., the son of Laverne and Laura Ingrid (Glanman) Muehleip. Brett attended Galena High School. He went on to attend Clarke College in Dubuque, where he earned a BA in CIS/MIS. Brett was able to do something he loved as he was employed as a musician. He married Patricia Ann Sargent on June 24, 1989, at the United Methodist Church in Galena. Two songs will be performed at Brett’s service by Bill and Phil — members of Brett’s band.
Brett is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Shullsburg; his mother, Ingrid, of Galena; a brother, Marc (Amy), of Dubuque; and a sister, Darcy, of Galena; two sisters-in-law, Kathie (Keith) Williams, of Mineola, Texas, and Maryjo Haas, of Dubuque; two nieces, Valerie Muehleip, of San Diego, Calif., and Zoe Muehleip, of West Des Moines, Iowa; three nephews, Max (Maya) Muehleip, of Portland, Ore., Hank (Jamie) Haas III, of Dubuque, and Scott Gano, of Seattle, Wash.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Scott; and sister, Erin; paternal grandparents, William (Ella) Muehleip; maternal grandparents, Thomas (Myrtle) Glanman; brother-in-law, Hank Haas Jr.; and nephew, Jason Smith.
In memory of Brett, the family requests you go out and support your local bands.
