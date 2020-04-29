EPWORTH, Iowa — Helen M. Seymour, 94, of Epworth, rural Bankston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held for Helen. Private family burial will also be held at St. Clements Cemetery, in Bankston, IA, with Deacon Dan O’Connell officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Helen Seymour Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
She was born January 24, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William and Genevieve (Larkin) Healy. She received her education from St. Joseph High School and Clarke College. On August 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Cletus Seymour at St. Joseph’s Church, in Farley, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2004.
Helen was an avid farmer and loved tending to her garden. She loved a good party and playing cards, especially Euchre with her friend Grace. She also enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She was a member of St. Clement’s Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society. Helen was also in Catholic Daughters of the Americas Presentation Court #1460.
She is survived by six children, Robert (Becky) Seymour, of Hazel Green, WI, Jenan (Mike) Ellis, of Tiffin, IA, Jim Seymour, of Bankston, IA, Laura (Scott) Noonan, of Baraboo, WI, Colleen (Jeff) Lake, of Peosta, IA, and Alice Strukel, of Virginia, MN.; daughter-in-law, Angie Seymour, of Colorado; 26 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; one half-brother, Carl (Carol) Esker; and sister-in-law, Rita Helmer, of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, John “Jack” Seymour (2015); one daughter-in-law, Lisa Seymour (2019); siblings, Willie (Jen) Healy, Marietta (Hugh) Doty; half-siblings, twins Maureen Oeschger, Marlene Maire, Joyce Murray, Patricia Oeschger and Kenneth Oeschger; and brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Mary (John) McClellen, Alan (Leora) Seymour, Jerry (Deanne) Seymour and Bill Helmer.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the Staff at Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they gave to Helen.
