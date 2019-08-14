MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Mary Cook, 88, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on August 8, 2019, at the Maquoketa Care Center.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa, where a Catholic Daughters rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Mary was born in Otter Creek, Iowa, on April 3, 1931, to Ronald and Sophie (Even) Cahill, and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1948. Following high school, she worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell. On November 28, 1953, she married Kenneth Cook at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa.
She devoted herself to caring for family and friends. She was always ready to help anyone with a smile and twinkle in her eye. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa, Catholic Daughters St. Raphael #1156, American Legion Auxiliary #75 and Jackson County Hospital Auxiliary.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two children, Ann (John) Dominik, of Burnsville, Minn., and Steve Cook, of Iowa City, Iowa; two grandchildren, Rhiannon and Jack Dominik; her three grandpuppies; and her sister, Norma (Bob) Mottet, of Maquoketa. All will miss her bright blue eyes, sparkling smile, snappy wit and red lipstick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Sophie; her husband, Kenneth;her brother, Thomas Cahill; three nephews; one niece; and her best friend/partner in crime, Sharon Schilling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family, in her honor.