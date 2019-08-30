WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Norma Mae (Hoffmann) Fortmann, 91, of Worthington, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 2 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a Catholic Order of Forester rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., and a parish wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, prior to funeral services. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, with burial in the church cemetery.
Norma was born on April 19, 1928, the daughter of Nicholas and Leona (Meyer) Hoffmann, on the farm northeast of Dyersville, in Hickory Valley. She married Merlin P. Fortmann on January 6, 1953, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2003. Merlin and Norma farmed together near Worthington until they retired and moved to Worthington in December 1989.
Norma was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court #607, where she was past officer and trustee. She received her Legion of Honor Award on January 16, 1985. Norma was a member of St. Paul’s Parish Altar and Rosary Society. She served her church in many ways, from cooking meals, helping with soup suppers, cleaning the church, helping with religious education classes, etc.
Mom lived her life to help others. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved little babies. In July, a new great-grandchild, Nicole, was born, whom she spent the last month spending every minute she could with. Norma lived for her faith, family and friends.
Surviving include a daughter, Julie (Steve) Bries, of Worthington, and their children, Patrick (Holly) Bries, and their children, Leah and Nicole, Daniel Bries, Jessica Bries and Kristi Bries; a son, Jerry (Renee) Fortmann and his children, Melissa Ibarra (fiance Dakota Dryden) and her children, Jasmine, Jocelyn and Gemma; Anthony (Kristen) Fortmann and their children, Kira, Ella, Abel, Autumn and Hunter; sister-in-law, Eileen Fortmann; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Fortmann, on August 30, 1964; infant grandson, Nicholas Joseph Bries, on December 12, 2000; her parents, Nicholas and Leona Hoffmann; parents-in-law, Ralph and Anna Fortmann; sisters, Martha (George) Kremer, Mabel (John) Kremer, Hazel (George) Mullis and Bernice (Melvin) Mai; brothers, Donald (Bernadine) Hoffmann and Monroe (Ardella) Hoffmann; and in-laws, Gilbert Fortmann, Emil Fortmann and Sylvester (Marcella) Fortman.
The family wishes to acknowledge all those who were part of her journey home. May God bless each of you.
