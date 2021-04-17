DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Raymond F., “Ray” Nurre, 96, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at MercyOne Senior Care, Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the American Legion Post #137 will be holding a service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral Mass. Masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Ray was born on April 9, 1925 in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of Clem and Rose (Herbers) Nurre. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Ray married Joan Weber on November 22, 1949, in Colesburg, Iowa. Together they enjoyed 71 fruitful years of marriage. They farmed just north of Dyersville while raising their 5 children. After retirement from the farm, Ray and Joan moved to Dyersville where Ray was employed at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville as a groundskeeper/custodian.
Ray loved the many dances with Joan and playing Euchre with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post #137, Knights of Columbus, Church Circle Leaders, polka club, and played the coronet for the Dyersville Municipal Band. He enjoyed family gatherings and his role of entertainment, playing the harmonica.
Ray is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Steven (Teresa) Nurre, of Ocala, FL, Michael (Trudy) Nurre, of Dyersville, Patricia (Lynn) Lilienthal, of Tipton, Julie (Gary) Deutmeyer, of New Vienna, Connie (Philip) Purser, of Bradenton, FL, grandchildren, Christy (Ed) Neumann, Andrea (Nick) Peacock, Kelly (Arron) Wulfekuhle, Aaron Nurre, Emily Ross, Adam (Emily) Nurre, Natalie (Jeremy) Riniker, Jake (Yessica) Deutmeyer; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Ralph (Lillian) Nurre, of Dyersville, Norma Vaughn (Dale Budde), of Dubuque, Marian (Neil) White, of Monticello; in-laws, Connie Weber, of Dyersville, Jim (Mary) Weber, of Cedar Rapids, John (Deb) Weber, of Longmont, CO, Betty Weber, of Holy Cross, Dick Haupert, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cleo (Wilma) Nurre, Rita (Leo) Bockenstedt, Caroline Nurre; in-laws, Jay Vaughn, Catherine (Roland) Westhoff, Alice (Charlie) Nurre, Donna (John) Kruse, Joe Weber, Angeline Haupert.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care and Ellen Kennedy Center for their loving care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com and online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.