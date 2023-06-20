Marvin J. Backes, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 12:45 p.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Joseph C. Brant, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with a parish Scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m., today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Marilyn J. Carr, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
June V. Freilinger, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Lyle L. Hefel, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas C. Metz, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2324 Matthew John Dr.
Connie J. Reynolds, East Dubuque, Ill. — 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 23, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Arlene D. Simons, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence Timpe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.