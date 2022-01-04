Dale Weiland Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale Weiland, 73, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Dale Weiland Celebration Funeral Home Kitchen Dubuque guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Cavanagh becomes Dubuque mayor; council sets special election for vacant seat Momentum building to honor 1840 Dubuque lynching victim Love That Lasts: Epworth couple takes care of one another for 65 years Singer best known for 'Strawberry Wine' coming to Dubuque Supervisors appoint new Dubuque County treasurer