Donald Paul Stedman, 77 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully following a sudden illness surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 7th at the University of Iowa Hospital. Celebration of life will be held on later date. Donald was born June 6th, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa to Donald and Anita (Blink) Stedman. Donald graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. Attending University of Northern Iowa graduating in 1968. Dedicated 25 years, working for J.C. Penny’s, before retiring due to health reasons. Donald married Pamela (Koth) on August 3rd, 1968. They shared 54 wonderful years of marriage and had 3 children. His favorite past times included fishing, whether it was on Lake Michigan or small local pond, reading a good book and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed visiting with his friends at Cozy Corners. He is survived by his wife Pam; children, Daniel (Julie), Jean Pfeiler and Jennifer (Aaron) Herrick all of Dubuque, IA. Four Grandchildren Meggan Pfeiler of Cedar Rapids, Amanda Pfeiler of Dubuque, Josie Stedman and Ethan Stedman of Dubuque. Father-in-law, Harlow Koth; Brother-in-law, Roger Koth; Sister-in-laws, Corliss Furfuro; Marci (Ed) Leedom, Sheryl Hoover and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mother-in-law, Ann Koth; Brother-in-law, Jack Hoover and niece, Christine Young.
