Karen Ann (Heaser) Leisen of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years due to ALS-related complications on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 -7:00 p.m, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 25th, at Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery.

