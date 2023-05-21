Karen Ann (Heaser) Leisen of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years due to ALS-related complications on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 -7:00 p.m, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 25th, at Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery.
Karen was born April 7, 1943, in Winona, MN, the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth “Betty” (Mogren) Heaser. On December 4, 1965, she married Vincent “Vince” Leisen of Plainview, MN, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska, MN. In 1967, the couple moved to Dubuque, IA.
Karen dedicated a great deal of time to the Church of the Nativity, filling many parish roles. She especially enjoyed her position as parish visitor, spending time with parishioners and keeping them connected to their Church community.
Karen was a dedicated volunteer spending her time as 4-H leader, Boy Scout leader, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra greeter, Shalom Spirituality Center volunteer, Dubuque Youth Hockey Organization registrar and treasurer, and much more. An avid Dubuque Fighting Saints fan, Karen often sang the national anthem for games and housed multiple players over the years. She ran a home-based child daycare for nearly 40 years. She was co-owner and bookkeeper for Dubuque Appliance Center, the business co-founded by her husband, Vince.
In 1984, Karen enrolled at Loras College in Dubuque to finish earning the degree she started working towards 24 years earlier at the University of Minnesota. In May 2019, then-76-year-old Karen became the oldest graduating student in the 180-year history of Loras College, receiving her bachelor’s degree.
Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Vince; her nine beloved children: Jean (Norman) Bondoc of Madison, WI, Teresa Sellinger of Sparta, NJ, Steven (Tammi) Leisen of Urbandale, IA, Amy (John) Ouellette of Murfreesboro, TN, Daniel (Theresa) Leisen of Dubuque, Diana (Michael) Moroney of Dubuque, Angela (Jack) Seeley of Charlotte, NC, Molly Leisen of Dubuque, and Anthony (Morgan) Leisen of St. Paul, MN; her 23 cherished grandchildren: Evan, Peyton, Delaney and Haley Bondoc, Griffin, Devin and Alexandra Sellinger, Vincent Leisen, Morgan, Zachary and Samantha Ouellette, Natalie and Isabel Leisen, Brock, Connor, Nicholas and Madeline Moroney, Olivia, William, Elena and Caroline Seeley, Robert and Ethan Leisen; and her three treasured brothers: Ralph (Darlene), Jr. of Kellogg, MN, Kenneth (Patti) and Michael (Donna) both of Minneiska, MN.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents and her father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Julia Leisen.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff members of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their incredible dedication and care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
