Janaan P. Redmond, 85, of Dubuque passed away suddenly on October 5, 2021 at 3:00p.m. at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. No visitation will be held. Burial will be in St. Patrick Garryowen Cemetery in Bernard, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
She was born on January 29, 1936 in Bernard, Iowa to Teresa (Noonan) Redmond and John T. Redmond. She received her Bachelors Degree and taught for 40 plus years, starting with teaching in a one room school house in Viola, Iowa and ending with many years at Marshall School in Dubuque.
After her teaching career Janaan enjoyed working at Theisens in Dubuque. Janaan was a long-time parishioner of Nativity Parish and member of the Rosary Society. Janaan was among the first educators of physically handicapped students in Iowa. Family has heard many stories of Janaan having a very significant, lifelong impact on many of her students. She was well respected and appreciated by all she worked with. Working with students, especially those with special needs, was where Janaan found her love for teaching. Janaan gained as much from her students and fellow educators as they from her. She was a model teacher for all educators. Janaan’s “teaching ways” went beyond the classroom, with 22 nieces and nephews and their children she taught and inspired them how to live life gracefully in faith, selflessness, kindness and generosity. Janaan enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling when she was able to. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and would enjoying going to games with family. Most of all she enjoyed her family especially spending time with her sister Mary and their beloved dog Mickey. Janaan had an established daily routine of reading the newspaper, praying the rosary (3 a day always for the intentions of others), doing sudoku puzzles and writing in her journal.
Janaan is survived by her sister Mary Redmond and their dog Mickey of Dubuque, as well as 19 nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Preceded in death by her parents John and Teresa Redmond, three bothers Ray, Jim and Allan Redmond, four sisters Kay Fox, Claire Noonan, Grace Delaney and Eileen Donovan. One nephew Ray Redmond and two nieces Laurie Noonan and Diane Smothers.
Memorials can be directed to Nativity Church or Camp Courageous.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Grand Meadows and Eagle Pointe Place for their kindness and compassion in caring for Janaan until her peaceful death.