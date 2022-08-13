Joyce A. Brittain, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Francis N. Burbach, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel Burrows, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home.
Marlin W. Carl, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, Larson Family Funeral Service, Fennimore. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Grace M. Crippen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, The Stone Church, Manchester. Service: Noon Monday at the church.
Betty DeShaw, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Randy K. Everett, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood.
Edward J. Gillen, Benton, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Cemetery, Savanna, Ill.
Victoria F. Grizzoffi, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Genevieve Hartmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
James W. King, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Tim Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Judith A. Kolker, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Carrie Larsen Bell, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Virgean Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Debra K. Meyers-Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, The Gathering Place, Manchester.
Kara A. Rau, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ronald R. Scheffert, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Margaret Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert H. Wahlert, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, at the church.
William J. Weber, New York City, NY — Celebration of life: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Dolph’s Bar, 333 E. 10th St, Dubuque.
