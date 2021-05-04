NEWPORT, N.C. — Norman David Mundell, 76, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home. The family will celebrate his life privately.
Norman was born on May 27, 1944, in Elgin, Illinois, to the late Carl Wesley Mundell and Knoxie Avo Long Mundell, and was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Norman married the love of his life, Annette Marie Dow, November 27, 1965.
He enjoyed Art, Painting, Gardening, and was a skilled woodworker and craftsman. He loved watching cooking shows and creating his own unique recipes. Norman never met a stranger and he enjoyed being around his family and friends and his daily outings to Walmart.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Marie Dow Mundell, of the home; daughters, Tina Marie Pinder, of Newport, NC, Diana Lynn Johnson and husband Andrew, of Wake Forest, NC, and Stacy Ann Currin and husband Jim, of Newport, NC; stepdaughter, Dianne Belcher and husband Shawn, of Chesapeake, VA; siblings, Patricia Ann McMahon and husband Michael, of Southwick, MA, William Wesley Mundell, of Monroe, GA, Elizabeth Kay Tremblay and husband Donald, of Vernon, CT, and Michael Carl Mundell and wife Karen, of Enfield, CT; grandchildren, Bucky Pinder, of Silsbee, TX, Brandon Mundell, of Manchester, CT, Richie Bidwell, of Manchester, CT, Jeremy Pinder, of Beaumont, TX, Justin Bidwell, of Manchester, CT, Courtney Pinder, of Atlanta, GA, and Skylar, Lexi, and Kailey Johnson, all of Wake Forest, NC; step-grandchildren, Devon, Miranda and Hunter Belcher, of Chesapeake, VA; and great-grandson, Hunter David Mundell, of Manchester, CT.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marvin Lee Mundell, of Manchester CT.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Norman may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
