Marlene M. (Martinson) Boysen, 88, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Saturday evening at Prairie Hills, Clinton.
Private funeral services will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com
Marlene Mae Martinson was born on May 21, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (McDonnell) Martinson. She was a 1949 graduate of Dubuque High School and later graduated from Jane Lamb Nursing School. She married Meryl A. Boysen on August 15, 1953, in Dubuque, and he passed away on February 8, 2013.
Marlene was in nursing for a short time and was a devoted wife and mother to her husband, who farmed, and her 3 children.
Being active in church, she taught Sunday School and later led Bible studies for Christian Women’s Club and Journey Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques and her health and wellness was important to her. She prayed for people often and was privileged in being “Oma” to her five grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her two sons, Keith (Jennifer) Boysen, of Clinton, and James (Sonia) Boysen, of Pensacola, Florida; her daughter, Andrea (Chuck) Volk, of Long Grove, Iowa; five grandchildren, Natalie (Garett) Prusha, Ian (Riley) Boysen, Seth (Brett Hilgendorf) Boysen, Irina Volk and William Volk; a great-granddaughter, Hazel Volk; and two sisters, Janann Nakano, of San Pedro, California, and Karen Canny, of Platteville, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Memorials can be made to the Journey Church.