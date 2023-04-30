SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Rosa Rauth, OP, died April 21, 2023, at St. Dominic Villa. Marian Teresa was born to William and Marion (Daley) Rauth in Oak Park, Ill. There were three children. She is survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and her Sinsinawa Sisters. Her funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Sinsinawa.
If you plan to attend the funeral liturgy and dinner, please contact Sister Georgia Acker at 608-748-4411, ext. 119. Arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Home.
Recommended for you
After joining the Dominicans, Marian received the name Sister Rosa. She received a Bachelor of Arts in music and math and a master’s degree in music education. Sister Rosa loved music to her core. She taught it; conducted countless choirs; held recitals; and would integrate her vast skills in liturgical music, contemporary songs, and make up parodies. Sister Rosa smoothly attended to math classes about half of her full-time ministry years. She served Catholic communities in the following states: South Dakota, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Sister Rosa was fun, kind, helpful, and always generous with her time.
The communion of singers and musicians now welcomes you through one of your best gifts--engaging everyone with joy. God sings Alleluia!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.