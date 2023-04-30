SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Rosa Rauth, OP, died April 21, 2023, at St. Dominic Villa. Marian Teresa was born to William and Marion (Daley) Rauth in Oak Park, Ill. There were three children. She is survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and her Sinsinawa Sisters. Her funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Sinsinawa.

If you plan to attend the funeral liturgy and dinner, please contact Sister Georgia Acker at 608-748-4411, ext. 119. Arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Home.

