RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Shirley Ann (Postel) Hanson, May 10, 1941 — September 3, 2023, Rio Rancho New Mexico. Shirley lived a full and wonderful life of 82 years, 64 of them married to Jack (John), the love of her life. Shirley was surrounded by loved ones, with Jack by her side, until her final breath.

Shirley was born in Anamosa, IA the daughter of Rose and Edward Postel. Shirley spent much of her life in Dubuque, IA where she raised six children and was involved, together with Jack, in her church and community, most especially in support of social justice. Shirley worked at Holy Ghost School and St. Columbkilles/Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque. Upon retirement, Shirley and Jack moved to The Land of Enchantment, where they enjoyed camping, road trips throughout the southwest, gardening and time with their family.

Recommended for you