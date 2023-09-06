RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Shirley Ann (Postel) Hanson, May 10, 1941 — September 3, 2023, Rio Rancho New Mexico. Shirley lived a full and wonderful life of 82 years, 64 of them married to Jack (John), the love of her life. Shirley was surrounded by loved ones, with Jack by her side, until her final breath.
Shirley was born in Anamosa, IA the daughter of Rose and Edward Postel. Shirley spent much of her life in Dubuque, IA where she raised six children and was involved, together with Jack, in her church and community, most especially in support of social justice. Shirley worked at Holy Ghost School and St. Columbkilles/Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque. Upon retirement, Shirley and Jack moved to The Land of Enchantment, where they enjoyed camping, road trips throughout the southwest, gardening and time with their family.
Shirley is survived by a large and loving family, including Jack, six children, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to Jack, Shirley will be missed by her brother, Ronald Postel and his wife Paula; her children Christine (David) Finnegan, Jenifer Hanson, Jeff (Marsha) Hanson, Gwen (Kirk) Brown, Anne Hanson, and Matt (Maria) Hanson. Known affectionately as G-Ma, Shirley is survived by grandchildren Ben (Elsa) Finnegan, Tim (Nikki) Finnegan, Myka Lahaie, Rachel (Jordan) Starkenburg, Hallie (Juan Diego) Brown, Atalie (Meg) Brown, Zoe Hanson. Her great-grandchildren brought Shirley much joy: Ada, Carys, Everett, Emma, Ezra, Ella, and Elijah Finnegan and Lyra Starkenburg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 15. Rosary at 8:00 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 9:00 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Marcy, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM.