EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Betty Mae Fluhr, age 92, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
Betty was born on May 30, 1929 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Theodore and Viola (Doerr) Tropf. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Fluhr on July 4, 1946 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Together Bob and Betty ran The Bent Prop Marina in East Dubuque. They spent many years enjoying life on the Mississippi River with their boating companions. The whole community looked forward to the corn boils at the Bent Prop.
Later in life Betty enjoyed going to the Casino, Thursday nights out on the town, and long afternoon drives. While she was loved by many, Betty was never afraid to give her opinion.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Gary (Marilyn McRee) and Bill; one daughter, Lisa (Todd Berggren) Williams; three grandchildren, Josh (Nicolle) Fluhr, Erin (Josh) Timmerman and Ryan (Terra) Fluhr; four great-grandchildren, Brock, Trevlin, Emerlee and Madyson.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring. Per Betty’s request, Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” will be played during the celebration.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Bell Tower Memory Care Unit for taking great care of Betty these last few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Viola, her husband, Bob Fluhr, siblings, Eugene, Donald and LaVon “Bonnie”; and her step-father, Lloyd Frank.