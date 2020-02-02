KIELER, Wis. — Olive A. Kieler, 92, of Kieler, Wis., died February 1, 2020.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4th, from 3 pm-7 pm at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, WI; also on Wednesday, Febraury 5th, from 9:30 am until time of service at the parish center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 5th, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, WI.