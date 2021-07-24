Thomas N. Gust Sr., 76, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

