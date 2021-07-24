Thomas N. Gust Sr. Telegraph Herald Jul 24, 2021 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas N. Gust Sr., 76, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today