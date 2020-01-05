MADISON, Wis. — Jerry C. Donohoo, 71, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Cuba City, Wis., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from complications due to melanoma at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends may call from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church before services. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jerry was born on February 24, 1948, in Cuba City, the son of Donald C. and Jean (Talbert) Donohoo. Jerry attended Cuba City High School and graduated in 1966. Later he graduated from UW-Platteville with a business degree. Jerry worked in the family business at Donohoo Furniture for 25 years. He later moved to Madison to continue working in furniture sales and later at PDQ and Kwik Trip until his recent retirement. His coworkers and the people he met there made his job very enjoyable.
Jerry enjoyed sports immensely. He participated in basketball and baseball in high school. He also was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. Jerry loved to spend time with his family. His family was very important to him.
Jerry is survived by one brother, Ray (Sandy) Donohoo, Glendale, WI; two sisters, Darlene (Dan) Wallace, Mineral Point, WI, and Sharon Donohoo, Shullsburg, WI; and a special friend of the family, Mary Foley. Jerry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Jean; a nephew, Matthew Donohoo; and a niece, Stephanie Wallace.
A special thank you to the staff of Epione Pavilion and Agrace Hospice for the kindness and compassion they showed Jerry.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.