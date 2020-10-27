Robert Joseph Mai, 89, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Luther Manor, due to COVID-19.
Services will be private for immediate family, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Robert was born September 5, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of William Ambrose and Josephine Catherine Jaeger Mai. He married Anna Lou Jannsen on September 8, 1951, at Harmony Church in Zwingle, IA.
Bob was employed as a cabinetmaker at Metz Manufacturing Co. for 25 years, and as a machine operator at John Deere Dubuque Works for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, and served as a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed woodworking, growing roses and watching football.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; one son, Don (Mary Jo) Mai, of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Steven (Jennifer) Mai, of Dubuque, and Lisa (Dan) DeMuth, of Monroe, WI; five great-grandchildren, Joseph Mai and Samantha Mai, both of Dubuque, and Madeline, Jacob, and Michael DeMuth, all of Monroe, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Mai; and his sisters, Bernice Havens, Florence Morton, Marie Pfeiffer, Marcella Baker and Gladys Baumann.
Memorials may be made to the Robert J. Mai Memorial Fund for later donation to his favorite charities.