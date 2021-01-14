Dr. James George Snyder, 76, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Dubuque, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Spring Hill.
A memorial Mass for Dr. James will be livestreamed on the St. Theresa Spring Hill Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021. To view the livestream link, please visit https://www.facebook.com/StTheresa34606. Local services will be planned at later date.
Dr. James George Snyder was born on May 16, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dr. Snyder earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Drake University, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa, and began practicing in Dubuque, where he would live and help raise a family until his retirement.
Over a decorated life, Dr. Snyder served his community through volunteering, scholarships and advocacy.
He served on the Deaf Commission of Iowa, and was elected chairperson midway through his fourth and final term. He ran for school board, and always looked to help educate future generations by speaking to young classrooms.
From his many letters to the editor, to even more unfinished drafts, Dr. Snyder loved writing, and thrived on telling stories, particularly of how he ended up playing on the Field of Dreams, thanks to the Telegraph Herald contest he won by sharing a dramatic story from his high school years.
Dr. Snyder is survived by Maddalena “Maddy” McCulloch; his two sons, Benjamin and Mark; and his brother, John (Eileen). Everyone who ever met Dr. Snyder has a story about him, and while he’ll live on in those stories, he will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
