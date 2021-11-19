MANCHESTER, Iowa — Susan Jane Wulfekuhle, 61, of Manchester, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1960, daughter of Milo and Mary (Whitehead) Timmerman. She graduated from West Delaware High School in 1979 and later attended Hamilton Business College.
Susan was united in marriage to Steven Wulfekuhle, Sr. on September 15, 1979 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Born to this union were four sons: Steven Jr, Scott, David, and Kevin. She worked several roles in her career, primarily focused as an Administrative Assistant. Most recently she was employed at Animal Health International in Manchester.
Susan will be remembered for always supporting those in need. She enjoyed making salsa for everyone with the produce from her garden, spending time outdoors, relaxing by the firepit, crocheting, playing cards, raising her chickens, all things colored pink and purple, a bowl of ice cream before bed, and the movie, The Wizard of Oz. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandsons.
Susan is survived by her husband; her sons, Steven Jr (Brooke), David (Alecia), and Kevin (Sherry); her grandsons Joseph and Kaleb; her mother-in-law, Helen Wulfekuhle; her siblings, Kathleen Timmerman (Rick Thomas), John (Becky) Timmerman, Wayne (Cathy) Timmerman, Lori (Bob) Madrick, Janeen (Delbert) Hettinger, James (Leticia) Timmerman, and Amy (Jake) Reeves; in-laws, Ed (Marla) Wulfekuhle and Cheryl (Tom) Recker; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Beau.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milo & Mary; her father-in-law Floyd Wulfekuhle; her son Scott (in infancy); her sister Jean (Jeannie) Timmerman; her brother-in-law, Terrence Wulfekuhle (in infancy); a nephew Mark Hettinger; and a niece Jenna Reeves.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Rev. John Kremer presiding.
Visitation: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call between 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Monday morning, November 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment: Coffins Grove Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.