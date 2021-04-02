CUBA CITY, Wis. — Lawrence “Larry” G. Hofer, 88, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 5th, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI. Family & friends may call on Monday, April 5th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Larry was born on February 4, 1933, to Godfried & Maybelle (Baggs) Hofer Sr. in Shullsburg, WI. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean War.
He married Darlene G. Bauer on July 13, 1957, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI.
Larry worked in the area mines and later owned and operated Hofer’s Café in Cuba City, WI.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the VFW Post #8318 in Cuba City, WI.
Larry enjoyed fishing, cribbage, his “tractor” (lawnmower), watching the Green Bay Packers, old western movies, loved his animals, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent telling stories with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and love him.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Darlene; 4 children: Art (Dory) Hofer, of Rewey, WI, Allen (Lisa), of Platteville, WI, Mary (Shawn) Hofer-Furlong, of Cuba City, WI, and Sarah Hofer, of Windsor, WI; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Fredrick Hofer, of Cuba City, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Marlene; a son-in-law, Dennis Gilbertson; 8 siblings: Rosetta (Harry) Engle, John “Stan” (Rosemary) Duston, Toots (John) Farry, Bob (Beulah) Duston, Alice Bjorkland, Jack Hofer, Bud (Elleanor) Hofer & Ollie (Art) Roth.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Lawrence “Larry” G. Hofer Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Lawrence Hofer Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.