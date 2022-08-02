PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rita C. Kieler, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Rita was born on September 19, 1936, in Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Fern (Yarolem) Green. She married James Kieler on October 3, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1990. She married Jerry Cassel on May 8, 1998. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2015.

