PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rita C. Kieler, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Rita was born on September 19, 1936, in Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Fern (Yarolem) Green. She married James Kieler on October 3, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1990. She married Jerry Cassel on May 8, 1998. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2015.
Rita worked as a CNA for over 20 years for Southwest Health. She was a baker for 13 years at Dick’s Bakery in Platteville, instructed dance at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, and worked as a secretary for an ad agency. Rita enjoyed her dogs, sunflowers, camping, fishing and dancing.
Survivors include three daughters, Ann Adams, Saline, MI, Beth Kieler, St. Ann, MO, and Aleta Kieler, Madison, WI; two sons, Victor (JoAnne) Kieler and Ted Kieler, both of Platteville, WI; a brother, Francis Green, Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, Kay (Kevin) Bausch, Greg (Abby) Dressler, Chris (Joe Lathrop) Dressler, Phillip (Molly) Kieler, Jessica (Andy Tomten) Kieler, Kianna Kieler, and James W. Adams; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Jack W. Adams.
