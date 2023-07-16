PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Pauline R. Clanton, 77, of Prairie du Chien, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Recommended for you

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, where services will follow. Inurnment will be private.