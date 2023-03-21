LANCASTER, Wis. — Miss Beverly Burr, age 86 of Lancaster, entered her Heavenly home on March 17, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by her loving family, while being serenaded by hymns and songs.
Beverly was born July 8, 1936, daughter of Ray and Violet (Hutchcroft) Burr. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1954. Beverly worked at The Purity Bakery, which was owned by her brother Barney Burr, for 38 years. She then was employed by Dick’s Supermarket in the bakery department for 12 years. She retired in 2001. Beverly was a devoted member of Calvary Community Church in Lancaster.
Beverly said many times over that she ‘had all the joys of motherhood without any of the pain’ and that she did. Her love was felt and reciprocated by her nieces and nephews, her great-nieces and nephews, and her great-great nieces and nephews and their spouses. In addition to the lives she touched within her own family, Beverly shared her love of Jesus Christ as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church (now Calvary Community Church) in Lancaster for many years and was a volunteer at Lancaster Care Center and Orchard Manor for 38 years. She also directed the Cantata at First Baptist Church. In her lifetime she touched as many lives as she did cookies, cakes, and donuts.
She is survived by her brother John “Jack” Burr of Beloit, her special nieces, their spouses, their children, and grandchildren: Debbie (Terry) Murray, Vicki (Ron) White and Amy (Randy) Flynn. She is also survived by many more nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Edwin “Ted” (Dagmar) Elgar “Barney”, and Gary (Jean) Burr, two sisters: Rosella (Douglas) Fritz and Mona Tracy, and a very special friend Harold “Scotty” Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 9:0 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Lancaster EMS, especially Nancy Moore, Grant Regional Health Center, and UW Hospital for the excellent care they provided Beverly and the compassion they showed her family. Additionally, the family would like to thank Beverly’s special neighbors Larry “Laker” Schildgen and Katie Schindler for being caring, thoughtful and helpful neighbors for many years.
