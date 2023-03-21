LANCASTER, Wis. — Miss Beverly Burr, age 86 of Lancaster, entered her Heavenly home on March 17, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by her loving family, while being serenaded by hymns and songs.

Beverly was born July 8, 1936, daughter of Ray and Violet (Hutchcroft) Burr. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1954. Beverly worked at The Purity Bakery, which was owned by her brother Barney Burr, for 38 years. She then was employed by Dick’s Supermarket in the bakery department for 12 years. She retired in 2001. Beverly was a devoted member of Calvary Community Church in Lancaster.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.