Sister Dolores Marie McHugh, BVM, 87, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Caritas Center, Dubuque, Iowa, at the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The Funeral Rite of Committal will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Mass on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel will be celebrated in her memory. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a future date.
From 1984-2000, Sister Dolores Marie served on the BVM congregation’s leadership team, first as vice president and then eight years as president. She ministered as pastoral care coordinator at Mount Carmel, in Dubuque, Iowa. She served as superintendent of schools and educational coordinator and consultant for the Diocese of Des Moines. In earlier ministries, she was an elementary teacher at Presentation, in Chicago; Incarnation and Holy Family, in Glendale, Calif.; and St. Catherine, in Kansas City, Mo., where she also was principal. Sister Dolores served on the Board of Directors for Dubuque Bank & Trust and Clarke University. She received multiple awards in recognition of her excellence and leadership in the field of education.
Sister Dolores Marie was born on April 24, 1933, in Ambridge, Pa., to Michael Patrick and Mary Catherine Abbey McHugh. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1949, from St. Matthew Parish, Phoenix. She professed first vows on March 19, 1952, and final vows on July 16, 1957.
She is survived by a sister, Dolores Falconer, Plainfield, Ill.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patricia McClure, Margaret Huffman and Eileen Navins; and brothers, John and Frank McHugh.
Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35 N, East Dubuque, IL 61025 is in charge of arrangements.