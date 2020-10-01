PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Donna L. Kuchemann, 89, of Platteville and formerly of Galena, Ill., died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
A private family service will be held at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where arrangements are pending.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Donna L. Kuchemann, 89, of Platteville and formerly of Galena, Ill., died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
A private family service will be held at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where arrangements are pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.